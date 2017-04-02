Pfizer Canada recalls two types of EpiPens

Pfizer Canada has released a recall for two types of their emergency anti-allergy medication.

The company said, in consultation with Health Canada, it was decided to recall one lot of EpiPen 0.3 mg and one lot of EpiPen Jr 0.15 mg Auto-Injectors due to potentially defective parts.

The company said there have been two international cases reported where a defective part prevented the Auto-Injector from activating. Pfizer Canada recalled one lot of each product.

The EpiPen 0.3 mg has an expiry date of May 2017 and lot number 5GU763. The Jr Auto-Injector expires in March 2017 and lot number 5GR765.

Pfizer Canada said there haven’t been any confirmed cases involving the lots of the injectors that were distributed in Canada. In total, more than 100,000 products that could be affected were distributed across the country.