Peter Dyakowski signs with the Argos, hours after being released from Tiger-Cats

Just hours after being released from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Peter Dyakowski has signed with the Toronto Argos.

The 32 year old Canadian offensive lineman spent 10 season with Hamilton. In 2012 he won Canada’s Smartest Person reality show, and in 2014 came in third on an episode of Jeopardy!