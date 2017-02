Peter Dyakowski reflects on his days in black and gold

When the Hamilton Tiger-Cats released offensive lineman Peter Dyakowski last week, they let go of the longest-serving player on the team.

Dyakowski protected the team’s quarterback for a decade and will now be suiting up for the rival Toronto Argonauts.

Adam Atkinson sat down with the big guy today to talk about how it’ll feel playing against the only team he’s known in the league.