After the success of their first collaboration Clouds of Sils Maria, Kristen Stewart and director Olivier Assayas reunite for Personal Shopper. It debuted at the Cannes Film Festival last year where Assayas won the Best Director prize. The film co-stars Lars Eidinger, Sigrid Bouaziz, Anders Danielsen Lie, and Ty Olwin.

By day, American in Paris Maureen (Stewart) works as a personal shopper, motor-biking around the city buying up deluxe couture for a jet-setting celebrity client. By night, she attempts to channel the spirits of the dead, hoping to make contact with her recently deceased twin brother. When Maureen begins receiving a series of chilling, increasingly sinister text messages, it seems she may have made contact—but with whom? And what do they want? This seductive, mind-scrambling mystery is a riveting showcase for one of this generation’s most adventurous actresses.

Stewart describes her character as “a young woman who is very lonely, completely isolated and sad. It was exhausting to be in that character all the time. Even when I was in a scene with other actors, I could never really be with them. It’s as if they were all ghosts.”

Personal Shopper is rated 14A.