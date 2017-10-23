Person trapped in vehicle under transport truck in Brantford
UPDATE:
A man has been rushed to hospital via air ambulance after his vehicle became trapped underneath a transport truck in Brantford.
Fire crews were called to a collision on Paris Rd. near Golf Rd. around 6 a.m. Monday.
A heavy duty tow truck was brought in to carefully lift the transport truck off of the vehicle.
Shortly after 7:30 a.m., the vehicle was freed from under the trailer, however, the driver remained trapped inside.
Crews used complicated techniques to extricate the man and just before 8:30 a.m. he was removed from the vehicle.
He was taken to hospital by ORNGE air ambulance with life-threatening injuries.
Police are asking motorists to avoid the area.
Driver transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Paris Rd 403 on & off ramp closed. Paris Rd and Golf Rd closed at Powerline
— Brantford Police (@BrantfordPolice) October 23, 2017
Fire crews are working to free a driver from a vehicle under a transport truck at Paris/Golf Rd. Air Ambulance is on route. Avoid area pic.twitter.com/JbBS9fq3rE
— Brantford Fire (@BrantfordFire) October 23, 2017
