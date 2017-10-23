Person trapped in vehicle under transport truck in Brantford

UPDATE:

A man has been rushed to hospital via air ambulance after his vehicle became trapped underneath a transport truck in Brantford.

Fire crews were called to a collision on Paris Rd. near Golf Rd. around 6 a.m. Monday.

A heavy duty tow truck was brought in to carefully lift the transport truck off of the vehicle.

Shortly after 7:30 a.m., the vehicle was freed from under the trailer, however, the driver remained trapped inside.

Crews used complicated techniques to extricate the man and just before 8:30 a.m. he was removed from the vehicle.

He was taken to hospital by ORNGE air ambulance with life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area.

Driver transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Paris Rd 403 on & off ramp closed. Paris Rd and Golf Rd closed at Powerline — Brantford Police (@BrantfordPolice) October 23, 2017