Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Person trapped in vehicle under transport truck in Brantford

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: brantford, crash, fire

brantfordcrashunder

UPDATE:

A man has been rushed to hospital via air ambulance after his vehicle became trapped underneath a transport truck in Brantford.

Fire crews were called to a collision on Paris Rd. near Golf Rd. around 6 a.m. Monday.

A heavy duty tow truck was brought in to carefully lift the transport truck off of the vehicle.

brantfordcrashtow

Shortly after 7:30 a.m., the vehicle was freed from under the trailer, however, the driver remained trapped inside.

Crews used complicated techniques to extricate the man and just before 8:30 a.m. he was removed from the vehicle.

He was taken to hospital by ORNGE air ambulance with life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area.


LATEST STORIES

Two men steal from group of youths in Burlington park

Person trapped in vehicle under transport truck in Brantford

Single-vehicle crash on QEW sends one person to hospital

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php