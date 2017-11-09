Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Person in hospital after vehicle rollover on Lincoln Alexander Parkway

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: crime, hamilton, linc, lincoln alexander parkway, paramedics, police, rollover

hamiltonpolicenewcar

One person has been rushed to hospital after a single vehicle rollover on the Lincoln Alexander Parkway Thursday morning.

Multiple emergency vehicles responded to the crash shortly before 7 a.m. in the westbound lanes near Upper Ottawa St.

Hamilton paramedics say one person has been extricated from the vehicle and transported to a Hamilton hospital.

Police say traffic is moving slowly on the westbound Linc and drivers should expect delays.

More to come…


LATEST STORIES

Person in hospital after vehicle rollover on Lincoln Alexander Parkway

Human remains found in West Lincoln now treated as a homicide

Millions spent on splash pads in Hamilton

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php