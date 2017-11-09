Person in hospital after vehicle rollover on Lincoln Alexander Parkway
One person has been rushed to hospital after a single vehicle rollover on the Lincoln Alexander Parkway Thursday morning.
Multiple emergency vehicles responded to the crash shortly before 7 a.m. in the westbound lanes near Upper Ottawa St.
Hamilton paramedics say one person has been extricated from the vehicle and transported to a Hamilton hospital.
Police say traffic is moving slowly on the westbound Linc and drivers should expect delays.
More to come…
Tow truck now on scene @ Linc collision. Road will still be blocked for awhile, avoid the area.
— Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) November 9, 2017
