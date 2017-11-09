Person in hospital after vehicle rollover on Lincoln Alexander Parkway

One person has been rushed to hospital after a single vehicle rollover on the Lincoln Alexander Parkway Thursday morning.

Multiple emergency vehicles responded to the crash shortly before 7 a.m. in the westbound lanes near Upper Ottawa St.

Hamilton paramedics say one person has been extricated from the vehicle and transported to a Hamilton hospital.

Police say traffic is moving slowly on the westbound Linc and drivers should expect delays.

More to come…