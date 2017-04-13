Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Perfume War

Perfume War is a documentary film directed by Michael Melski and created by Barb Stegemann.

Perfume War is about two friends and their unstoppable fight for world peace. Captain Trevor Greene’s mission in Afghanistan ends violently with a Taliban axe in his head. Miraculously, he survives to see his best friend Barb Stegemann, a single mom carry on his peace mission with a new strategy – perfume.

In an Art of War maneuver she takes what the enemy loves most, the poppy crop, by purchasing rose and orange blossom oils, which pay Afghan farmers twice the income over illegal poppy. Scientists marvel at Greene’s recovery as he rebuilds his brain, while Stegemann helps rebuild in Afghanistan and Rwanda. Barb fights a retail war in stores while working to keep her company financially afloat.

In a world that monetizes war, Barb needs a cavalry of business to take up her retail activist charge. A global beauty giant shows interest, but is her essential oil good enough? Will she run out of money? Will she win her perfume war?

Produced by Loud Baby Productions, the film was funded by a successful $24,000 Kickstarter campaign by Stegemann.

Perfume War is rated PG.


css.php