A perfect day for the outdoor Farmer’s Market in Waterdown. Every Saturday from the end of May to October hundreds of people head to the market by the Legion in Waterdown to get fresh fruit, vegetables and flowers from local farmers.

There’s a mix of organic and conventional foods, beverage vendors, live music, and kids’ activities. A few of the vendors say this is a long standing tradition in Flamborough.

2018 marks the fifth season of the Waterdown Farmer’s Market. Agricultural roots run deep in the Waterdown community and the local farmers’ markets have always been an integral part of the area’s heritage.

The market re-opened four years ago in it’s current location at the legion.