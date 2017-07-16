People continue to trespass at Albion Falls

Even with extensive warning signs, barriers, fences and fines, many people continue to climb to Albion Falls.

The precautions are all in an effort to keep people away from dangerous situations; like people taking selfies at the edge of a cliff or others climbing slippery rocks up the falls.

It seems clear that the City of Hamilton’s message isn’t getting through to most people who don’t necessarily hop the surrounding fences but also sneak through a gap in the fence.

City Councillor Sam Merulla pushed for trespassing fines at Albion Falls that can be handed out by bylaw or police officers. Signs at the falls say the maximum penalty is $10,000 but Merulla said offenders would likely only pay $150.

“We’ve had a death here, numerous rescues at the expensive of the tax payer,” Merulla said. “Obviously it’s gotten to the point where it’s a crisis situation.”

Although Merulla said there’s a zero tolerance for trespassers, a Hamilton Police officer was stationed nearby and said she wasn’t handing out any tickets despite seeing many trespassers and handing out warnings.

With the fences and fines, Merulla says the city is trying to keep visitors safe until a more permanent plan is in place.