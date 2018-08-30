;
Pelham man faces multiple charges after weapons call

Niagara Regional Police

 

A Pelham man faces a number of charges after an incident in the town earlier this week.

Niagara Regional Police officers were called to a home on Tuesday.

A real estate agent who was showing a home reported being confronted by a neighbour, who came out of his house with a large gun.

The agent left the area and called police.

Officers arrived on scene a short time later.

Police executed a search warrant on the home later that night.

They seized two softair guns. counterfeit money and cocaine.

These airsoft guns typically fire BBs and are designed to resemble real firearms.

David Wainman, 28, has been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a controlled substance and possession of counterfeit money.



