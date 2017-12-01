Pelham debt

Residents in Pelham still aren’t sure what to believe about the state of their town’s finances. An auditor provided a town hall with information Wednesday night that seemed to put an end to speculation that the town was hiding $17 million in debt, but some are still worried about the town’s future.

The town hall meeting was packed by more than 250 residents, all eager to hear the results of an audit on the town’s finances. KPMG, a third party auditor, revealed there was never $17 million of unreported debt in the town’s financial statements and that the town’s debt stands at $9.9 million. The audit was called after questions were brought forward about the $36 million community centre and arena that is in the process of being built.

Pelham Mayor Dave Augustyn says council wasn’t involved with auditor’s report, but was pleased with the results. “When these allegations and all these things are said back and forth, it really does divide the community, so now I’m hopeful the community will come together.”