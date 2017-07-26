Peel police warn Chinese community about ‘travel document’ scam
Peel police are warning residents in the Chinese community about a scam that promises to help bring members of their family to Canada for work.
The scam involves fake ads that are being placed in local Chinese newspapers offering visitor visas, work permits and immigration documents to foreign residents.
The victims are asked to provide cash for a deposit to secure these documents. The scammers then provide fake identification and business documents to have the victims believe it is a legitimate operation.
After the money is exchanged, the promised travel documents are not provided and this often leaves the family or friend in China waiting for a ride to the airport which never comes.
Peel police say they are actively investigating these incidents and ask anyone with information about this scam to contact the Fraud Bureau at 905-453-2121, ext. 3335.
Police have offered the following tips to help residents avoid being the victim of a scam:
- If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is, become suspect.
- The following company name ‘Gao Sheng Investment Corporation’ is a fictitious company that does not exist and has been used by culprits in the past.
- The culprit will only accept cash and will not accept cheque, or debit/credit card for payment.
- The representative will not allow the victim to meet at a business office and will ask to either meet in person at the victim’s residence or another public place such as a coffee shop or restaurant.
- The requirement of cash up front prior to any documentation or service being provided.
- Check the information that the representative has given you, such as does the business address actually exist, and does the provided phone number come back to a business and not a personal cellphone.
- Requests for money should be treated with caution and an appropriate amount of due diligence should be practiced.
- Education is the key to prevention with this type of scam. To learn more about this scam, and other scams affecting Canadians, click here.
