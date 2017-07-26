Peel police warn Chinese community about ‘travel document’ scam

Peel police are warning residents in the Chinese community about a scam that promises to help bring members of their family to Canada for work.

The scam involves fake ads that are being placed in local Chinese newspapers offering visitor visas, work permits and immigration documents to foreign residents.

The victims are asked to provide cash for a deposit to secure these documents. The scammers then provide fake identification and business documents to have the victims believe it is a legitimate operation.

After the money is exchanged, the promised travel documents are not provided and this often leaves the family or friend in China waiting for a ride to the airport which never comes.

Peel police say they are actively investigating these incidents and ask anyone with information about this scam to contact the Fraud Bureau at 905-453-2121, ext. 3335.

Police have offered the following tips to help residents avoid being the victim of a scam: