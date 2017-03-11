2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Peel Police seized several firearms from Brampton man

Posted:
Category: Niagara
Tags: brampton, firearms, peel police

A 36 year old Brampton man is facing a number of charges after police seized several firearms from his home.

As a result of an investigation by Peel police tactical and street crime units, officers found six firearms inside the home of Jason Sampson including three shotguns and three rifles. Police say they also found a large amount of illegal drugs worth more than 10 thousand dollars on the street. Sampson was in court march 3rd and released Thursday. Peel police said the guns were not stolen and their investigation continues.


LATEST STORIES

March Break at the Hamilton Children's Museum!

Sweet treats at Crawford Lake

Peel Police seized several firearms from Brampton man

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Stories

css.php