Peel Police seized several firearms from Brampton man

A 36 year old Brampton man is facing a number of charges after police seized several firearms from his home.

As a result of an investigation by Peel police tactical and street crime units, officers found six firearms inside the home of Jason Sampson including three shotguns and three rifles. Police say they also found a large amount of illegal drugs worth more than 10 thousand dollars on the street. Sampson was in court march 3rd and released Thursday. Peel police said the guns were not stolen and their investigation continues.