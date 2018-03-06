Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Peel police search for missing Brampton woman

Posted:
Category: Peel
Tags: brampton, missing woman, peel police

MANDEEP TAGGER MISSING

Peel police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 25-year-old woman from Brampton.

Mandeep Tagger was last seen on Friday around 12:08 a.m. in the area of Oaklea Blvd. and Tumbleweed Trail.

Police believe she is driving a grey Nissan Altima with license plate CAMD 681.

Tagger is described as a South Asian female, five-foot-eight, 130 lbs, with a light complexion, and black hair.

Police and family are concerned for her well-being and safety.

Anyone with information on Tagger’s whereabouts is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-453-2121 ext. 2233 or to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.




LATEST STORIES

Man, 20, injured in ‘targeted’ shooting in central Hamilton

Police investigate second random stabbing in Hamilton

Peel police search for missing Brampton woman

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php