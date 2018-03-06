Peel police search for missing Brampton woman

Peel police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 25-year-old woman from Brampton.

Mandeep Tagger was last seen on Friday around 12:08 a.m. in the area of Oaklea Blvd. and Tumbleweed Trail.

Police believe she is driving a grey Nissan Altima with license plate CAMD 681.

Tagger is described as a South Asian female, five-foot-eight, 130 lbs, with a light complexion, and black hair.

Police and family are concerned for her well-being and safety.

Anyone with information on Tagger’s whereabouts is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-453-2121 ext. 2233 or to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.