Peel police search for missing 15-year-old girl

Peel police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl from Mississauga.

Soleil Fleury was last seen around 10 p.m. on Sunday at her home in the area of The Credit Woodlands and Dundas St. West.

She is described at five-foot, 110 lbs, with a slim build and straight black shoulder-length hair. Fleury was last seen wearing her school uniform which consist of a burgundy kilt, grey knee-length socks, and a navy sweater.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call investigators at 905-453-2121, ext. 1133.