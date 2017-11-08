Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Peel police search for missing 15-year-old girl

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Peel
Tags: missing girl, peel, police

Fleurymain

Peel police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl from Mississauga.

Soleil Fleury was last seen around 10 p.m. on Sunday at her home in the area of The Credit Woodlands and Dundas St. West.

She is described at five-foot, 110 lbs, with a slim build and straight black shoulder-length hair. Fleury was last seen wearing her school uniform which consist of a burgundy kilt, grey knee-length socks, and a navy sweater.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call investigators at 905-453-2121, ext. 1133.

Fleurylong


LATEST STORIES

Minamilist wardrobe

Staying healthy

Comforting foods

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php