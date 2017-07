Peel police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

Lubna Ibrahim was last seen on July 11 around 10 p.m. at her home in the area of Gladebrook Cres. and Trailmaster Dr. in Mississauga.

She is described as five-foot-four with a slim build and straight black shoulder-length hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Peel police.