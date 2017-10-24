2017 Business Nomination
Peel police looking for man after gun was stolen from home

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a man that allegedly stole a gun from a Mississauga home.

The theft took place last Thursday sometime between 8 and 9 p.m. at a home on Canyon Street near Dryden Gate. Police say the man took a registered Smith and Wesson M&P firearm and an unknown amount of Remington .40 calibre ammunition. The firearm had a trigger lock in place and had been stored properly as per provisions in the Criminal Code of Canada.

The thief was captured by security cameras. He is described as being close to six feet tall with a thin build and dark eyebrows.

He was wearing a hoody and balaclava, winter gloves, denim jacket and white running shoes at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately.


