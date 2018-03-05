Police investigate alleged sexual assault of Mississauga girl

A man is wanted in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a girl in Mississauga.

Police say a man broke into a home near Hartfield Grove and Warren Dr. around 7 a.m. Saturday morning.

They say he sexually assaulted a girl in her bedroom and then fled the area.

The girl, who is described as younger than a teenager, was taken to hospital to be assessed.

The suspect is described only as a white man, around 20 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Peel Police.