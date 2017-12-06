Pedestrian suffers serious head injuries after being hit by car

Hamilton police are looking to speak with witnesses after a pedestrian was struck by a car early Wednesday morning near Hamilton Cemetary.

The man was crossing York Blvd. just east of the Thomas B. McQueston High Level Bridge around 6 a.m. when he was struck by a Chevrolet Impala sedan traveling westbound.

The driver of the car stopped at the scene, called 911 and provided medical assistance to the man.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious head injuries. Police say speed and alcohol are not considered to be factors in the crash.

Police have not been able to identify the victim and are appealing for the public’s assistance.

He is described as a white male, 20 to 25 years old, five-foot-seven to five-foot-nine, between 160-180 lbs, with dark, buzz cut hair.

The man was wearing a silver and blue nylon hooded Nike windbreaker, size XL, “1982 Denim” light blue Jeans, a brown leather belt, black Nike Air Jordan basketball shoes with white spots, size 11, a purple t-shirt, size large and a “Polo” toque, medium blue in colour.

Anyone with information to contact Detective Constable Hendrik Vandercraats of the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 905-546-4755.