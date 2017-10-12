Pedestrian shot in chest by pellet gun, Hamilton police investigate

Police are investigating two pellet gun shooting incidents in downtown Hamilton that investigators believe are related.

Shortly after 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to Main St. West and Hess St. South for reports of a weapon related incident.

Witnesses told police they saw a vehicle with three passengers, one of whom was holding what looked like a gun.

About an hour later, police responded to another incident where a similar vehicle had stopped at a red light and the driver pointed a pellet gun out of the passenger window. The man shot at a person standing on the sidewalk and hit the victim in the chest before speeding off. The pedestrian suffered a minor injury.

Police are looking for three white men between the ages of 20 and 30. The suspect vehicle is described as a dark grey or black, four-door sedan.

Hamilton police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Constable Jon Van Oene at 905-546-3818.