Pedestrian seriously injured after collision with HSR bus

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: collision, hamilton police, hamilton street railway, hsr

A 35-year-old man suffered life threatening injuries after colliding with an HSR bus in Hamilton early Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Main St. near Locke St. around 12:30 a.m.

Police say the man appeared to be walking on the sidewalk when he collided with the side of the bus. They say the bus did not mount the sidewalk.

Paramedics rushed the man to Hamilton General Hospital where he remains in serious condition.

Police have not released the man’s name.

A section of Main St. was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

Police are expected to provide an update on the man’s condition and if any charges will be laid later Thursday.



