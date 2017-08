Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Mississauga

A 62-year-old man has died after being hit by a car in Mississauga.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. this morning in the area of Topflight Dr. and Hurontario St. on Highway 10.

The driver, a 54-year-old man from Brampton, stayed on scene to speak with Police following the incident.

The collision is currently under investigation.