PC candidate Donna Skelly responds to photo controversy

Ontario PC candidate and Hamilton City Councillor Donna Skelly is responding after a photo of her holding a hat with a controversial right-wing website on it surfaced.

The photo was taken last December, at an event for young Conservatives in Hamilton.

Skelly is seen holding a hat with “Free Bird Media,” a website that publishes content from members of the alt-right.

“We believe freedom of speech is the fundamental pillar on which our society is built, and all viewpoints should be open for honest critique and discussion,” says the site’s Facebook page.

“Understanding that words are the tools we use to solve problems and avoid violence, Free Bird Media seeks to bring public attention to the politically incorrect issues that some claim are too dangerous or offensive to be worthy of discussion.”

Skelly took to Twitter Tuesday to clarify, saying she was handed the hat as she went up to the podium and hadn’t heard about the group before.

I have always denounced hateful and harmful acts and words. They have no place in our Party and no place anywhere in Ontario. — Donna Skelly (@SkellyHamilton) May 29, 2018

Skelly is the PC candidate for the rising of Flamborough-Glanbrook.