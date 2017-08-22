Exclusive // Patti Cake$

Danielle Macdonald stars as Patricia “Dumbo” Dumbrowski, a plus-sized white girl trying to make it as a rapper in the Sundance hit Patti Cake$.

In a coming-of-age story straight out of Jersey, an unlikely rapper finds her voice as a one-of-a-kind hip-hop legend in the making as Patti Cake$, the first feature film from acclaimed commercial and music-video director Geremy Jasper. Set in gritty strip-mall suburbia, Patti Cake$ chronicles an underdog’s quest for fame and glory with humor, raw energy and some unforgettable beats.

A native of Australia, Danielle spoke to Evan Arppe about the challenges of learning Patti’s New Jersey twang plus finding a connection with a character that she initially couldn’t relate to.

Patti Cake$ is rated 14A it hits Toronto theatres on August 25th and expands across the country on August 30th.