Patriots Day

Video credit: Entertainment One

Director Peter Berg (Deepwater HorizonLone Survivor) revisits another tragic American event with Patriots Day. The film was selected to be the closing night presentation at last year’s AFI Fest and stars Mark Wahlberg, Kevin Bacon, John Goodman, J. K. Simmons, and Michelle Monaghan.

Based on true events, “Patriots Day” is a powerful story of a community’s extraordinary courage in the face of adversity. An account of the events surrounding the Boston Marathon bombing, the tension- packed dramatic thriller chronicles in detail one of the most sophisticated and well-coordinated manhunts in law enforcement history. The events may have unfolded in Boston, but the bombing and the city’s determined response impacted the world.

“This horrific incident and others like it happening all over the world are acts of true cowardice carried out by religious extremists and other radicalized individuals targeting innocent people,” says Berg. “What’s powerful, haunting and disturbing about this event, is that it didn’t happen in the mountains of war torn Afghanistan or a besieged city in the Middle East, but rather on Main Street USA. The selfless courage of members of our military and law enforcement has been a source of ongoing inspiration to me.”

Patriots Day is rated 14A.


