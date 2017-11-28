Patrick Brown unveils his election plan

The Provincial election isn’t until next June but Ontario PC leader Patrick Brown kicked off his campaign over the weekend.

Equipped with a 78-page magazine-style program, Brown is prepared to hit the pre-campaign trail now to explain his ‘people’s guarantee’. What’s in there is income tax cuts of 22.5% in four years for middle-class Ontarians, 12% reductions in hydro bills and $5 billion in spending on new subways in Toronto.

The plan has the opposition concerned. “There are $12 billion worth of cuts embedded into this, they don’t talk at all about where those cuts are going to be made but we know they’ll come from education and healthcare because those are the biggest parts of the budget in the province of Ontario.” Deb Matthews, Minister of Advance Education.

But the PC’s are saying a majority of the spending will come from introducing a carbon tax.

However, as Brown is looking to move his party forward, the Hamilton police are continuing to investigate criminal fraud allegations relating to a springtime PC nomination in Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas.

The provincial election is set for June 7th, 2018.