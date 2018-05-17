;
Watch CHCH Live 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Patrick Brown releasing tell-all book

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: News
Tags: election, Patrick Brown, pc party

PatrickBrownresign

Former Ontario PC leader Patrick Brown is writing a book about his political demise.

The novel is called “Take Down: The Political Assassination of Patrick Brown.”

Brown stepped down as party leader in January amid sexual misconduct allegations from two women. He has fiercely denied their claims.

Optimum Publishing International

Optimum Publishing International

The book is scheduled to be released on Nov. 1 by Optimum Publishing International.

The publisher has a quote from Brown on their website that reads, “this is a story of betrayal, blackmail, and backroom politicking involving some of Canada’s biggest political names. This was my dream, this was my nightmare.”

Brown entered the leadership race in February an attempt to reclaim his old job, but withdrew less than a week later.

 

 



LATEST STORIES

Best Wishes for May 17th

A Royal time in Waterdown

Get fresh with Summer Fresh

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php