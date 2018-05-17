Patrick Brown releasing tell-all book

Former Ontario PC leader Patrick Brown is writing a book about his political demise.

The novel is called “Take Down: The Political Assassination of Patrick Brown.”

Brown stepped down as party leader in January amid sexual misconduct allegations from two women. He has fiercely denied their claims.

The book is scheduled to be released on Nov. 1 by Optimum Publishing International.

The publisher has a quote from Brown on their website that reads, “this is a story of betrayal, blackmail, and backroom politicking involving some of Canada’s biggest political names. This was my dream, this was my nightmare.”

Brown entered the leadership race in February an attempt to reclaim his old job, but withdrew less than a week later.