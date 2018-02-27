Patrick Brown ordered PC officials to ‘get me the result I want’ in nomination battle in Hamilton-area

More trouble for the PC party after a Toronto Star article detailed emails that reportedly show Patrick Brown ordered PC officials to “get me the result I want” in the nomination battle in Hamilton-West-Ancaster-Dundas last year. A nomination that has been the subject of a police investigation into alleged fraud and forgery.

The Toronto Star have reported that Patrick Brown sent an email to former executive director Bob Stanley and Rick Dykstra, then PC President just 5 days before the nomination meeting in Hamilton-West-Ancaster-Dundas.

“Police have this email, it was part of a trove of two bankers boxes of evidence that Hamilton police got at the party headquarters on October 27th but we just found out about the emails today.” Robert Benzie, Toronto Star Queen’s Park bureau chief.

Benzie says Brown has always said he had nothing to do with the case.

“Nothing to do with this nomination, nothing to do with the problem and that he had no favourite candidate. These emails suggest there was something else going on.”

Something former candidate and Hamilton lawyer Vikram Singh alleged last year. As we reported last month Singh dropped his lawsuit against the PC party, terms of that settlement were not disclosed. When it comes to a new nomination meeting being held for the riding, Singh wouldn’t rule out running again.

Current PC candidate Ben Levitt suggested earlier this month that a new meeting be held to clear the air. Singh says that will be up to the PC party.