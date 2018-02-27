Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Patrick Brown drops out of PC race

Ontario
Patrick Brown had decided to drop out of the PC leadership race. In a written statement, Brown said that there are three reasons why he can’t go on.

First is that he wants to focus his attention on taking CTV to court over what he calls ‘slanderous’ reporting involving alleged sexual misconduct accusations.  The second reason involves not being a distraction throughout the leadership race. He outlined all the candidates in his statement and outlined how each are in a position to defeat what he referred to as the corrupt and wasteful government. The third reason is to protect his friends and family, in particular his partner who he says didn’t ask for this.

Longtime Queen’s Park reporter Keith Leslie weighed in on what has been a turbulent Tory leadership campaign and what is next for Patrick Brown.



