90 patients relocated after massive fire at Hamilton hospital

A massive fire at a Hamilton hospital has caused millions in damages and forced the relocation of roughly 90 patients.

Crews were called to St. Peter’s Hospital at 88 Maplewood Ave. around 9:15 a.m. Sunday for reports of a structure fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames bursting through the windows of the south wing storage facility on the third floor. Officials say that wing of the hospital was unoccupied and no one was injured in blaze.

However, about 90 patients were transferred to other Hamilton Health Sciences sites including Juravinski Hospital, Hamilton General, St. Joseph’s Hospital and Joesph Brant Hospital in Burlington.

“The Hamilton Paramedic Service invoked its plans for multiple patient transport with the support of the Toronto Paramedic Service providing a large medical transport bus. It was through a combined effort of all first responders and on site hospital staff at this call that ensured occupants were safely relocated and cared for during the fire operations,” said the City of Hamilton in a news release.

HHS says patients who have been evacuated will be allowed to return once a thorough cleanup has been done and inspections have been completed.

Family members seeking information about their loved ones are asked to call hospital paging at 905-777-3837.