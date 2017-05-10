How patients are being put at ease at a newly decorated mammogram lab

Going to a hospital for anything can be really intimidating to some, let alone for something as personal as a mammogram, but one re-designed lab in Burlington is looking to change that.

The suite has some little changes that can make a big difference. The bottom part of the mammogram machine is now heated, you can pick ambient sounds and images that will play on a TV screen, there is art work hanging, and gowns are kept in a dresser, all in an effort to ease the minds of anxious patients.

“People are worried about what we are going to possibly find, so our job is to get the best images we can and try to make people as relaxed as possible.”

This Saturday, Joseph Brant Hospital is going the extra mile to take care of women by making their mammogram tests more like a mini spa day. Patients will be treated to a plush bath robe, a massage, cocktails, flowers and much more.

Mammograms are by appointment only and the event is completely free.