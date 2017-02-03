Another Cannes debut premiering this weekend is Jim Jarmusch’s Paterson. Adam Driver received a number of accolades for his performance including the Best Actor prize from both the Los Angeles and Toronto Film Critics Associations. The film co-stars Golshifteh Farahani, Barry Shabaka Henley, Cliff Smith, Chasten Harmon, William Jackson Harper, and Masatoshi Nagase.

Paterson is a bus driver in the city of Paterson, New Jersey — they share the name. Every day, he adheres to a simple routine: he drives his daily route, observing the city as it drifts across his windshield and overhearing fragments of conversation swirling around him; he writes poetry into a notebook; he walks his dog; he stops in a bar and drinks exactly one beer; he goes home to his wife, Laura. By contrast, Laura’s world is ever changing. New dreams come to her almost daily, each a different and inspired project. Paterson loves Laura and she loves him. He supports her newfound ambitions; she champions his gift for poetry. The film quietly observes the triumphs and defeats of daily life, along with the poetry evident in its smallest details.

“Paterson is a quiet story, its central characters without any real dramatic conflict,” explains Jarmusch. “Its structure is simple, following just seven days in the lives of its subjects. The film is intended as a celebration of the poetry of details, variations and daily interactions and a kind of antidote to dark, heavily dramatic or action-oriented cinema.”

Paterson is rated 14A.