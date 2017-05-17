Passenger Bill of Rights ensures Canadians will never be violently forced off a flight

Watching drama in airplanes on YouTube has suddenly become an internet pastime. They garner a ton of views at the expense of the passengers themselves.

Today, the transit minister released a list of changes he hopes will give passengers more awareness of their already existing rights and prevent more of those viral videos.

Transportation Minister Marc Garneau wants to make sure incidents like the one that happened to Dr. Dao on the United flight never happens here.

“Such incidents will not be tolerated in Canada.”

The minister’s new Passenger Bill of Rights protects passengers who don’t want to get off an overbooked plane – but it won’t stop airlines from overbooking in the first place.

“The airline will have to find someone who is willing to give up their seat because someone else doesn’t want to give up their seat.”

WestJet says they never overbook flights, as highlighted in a timely new ad they released yesterday.

The bill also aims to give passengers clear information on compensations they’re entitled to if they’re denied boarding, subject to non-weather or air traffic related delays or cancellations, or if their luggage is damaged or lost. Airlines will also be given timelines as to when compensation should be handed out.

The changes couldn’t have come sooner. A recent customer survey by J.D. Power ranked Air Canada last among traditional North American airlines- even below United, but the survey was taken before this incident.

“Clearly not acceptable. What we want are clear rules that everyone knows about. Not only fair but also clear and they’re timely in terms of the actions that have to be taken in terms of compensation.”

Losing your bags after a long flight is awful, not knowing what your rights are is even worse. And travelers at Pearson International Airport say that this Passenger Bill of Rights should allow them to fly with less stress.

The bill is expected to be put in place by next year.