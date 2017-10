The 2017 edition of Hamilton Health Sciences Party for Pain is November 2nd, and will include our own Lisa Hepfner as one of the dancers. It’s in support of the DeGroote Pain Clinic and this morning we learned more about the Pain Clinic from Dianne Deloose, who is a patient at the clinic and Kathleen Gallagher, a case manager and occupational therapist at the Michael G. DeGroote Pain Clinic.

