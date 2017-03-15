Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Part of Sherman Access closing for two weeks

The west leg of the Sherman Access in Hamilton will be closed in both directions for two weeks starting on Thursday morning.

The City of Hamilton says the closure will last until late March as city crews safely prepare to work on the retaining structures along the access.

The access will be closed to motorists and cyclists between the Sherman Cut intersection and Charlton St.

The work is set to begin at 9 a.m. on Thursday and is expected to wrap up on March 29.

According to the City of Hamilton website, “crews and contractors will be conducting geotechnical investigations to learn more about rock conditions and gather other information needed to design a plan to remediate the retaining structures along the access.”

The east leg of the Sherman Access will remain open.


