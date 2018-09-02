The Paris Fair is celebrating it`s 160th anniversary

The Paris Fair is celebrating it`s 160th anniversary and claims to be one of the nations largest five day fairs in the country.

There are plenty of things for families to do including rides, a Ferris wheel, games, and seeing your favorite barn yard animals.

There is also agricultural exhibits, demonstrations, and tasty treats from a couple of food trucks and take in live music.

The price of admission is starting at $13. The fair runs until Monday until 10 pm.