;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

The Paris Fair is celebrating it`s 160th anniversary

Posted:
Category: News, Ontario
Tags: animals, fair, Ferris wheel, paris ontario


The Paris Fair is celebrating it`s 160th anniversary and claims to be one of the nations largest five day fairs in the country.

There are plenty of things for families to do including rides, a Ferris wheel, games, and seeing your favorite barn yard animals.

There is also agricultural exhibits, demonstrations, and tasty treats from a couple of food trucks and take in live music.

The price of admission is starting at $13. The fair runs until Monday until 10 pm.



LATEST STORIES

The Paris Fair is celebrating it`s 160th anniversary

Police arrest five young people in Brampton in connection with robberies across the GTA.

It's the third violent attack near Hess Village in Hamilton

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php