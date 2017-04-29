A Binbrook man is getting ready to cycle the tough terrain of the Paris to Ancaster race happening this weekend. John Pierroz has raised nearly $10 000 in support of his wife, Sharon who has a rare autoimmune disease.

John and Sharon have been married for 42 years now but shortly into their marriage Sharon was diagnosed with scleroderma, a potentially terminal disease.

Those diagnosed with scleroderma often experience painful thickening of their skin and in the most severe cases, the same “thickening” will happen to their internal organs.

“Her initial start of her journey was completely devastating and she was told she was going to die. She had two young children and it was an incredible awful journey at the beginning of the disease.” Dr. Margaret Larche.

But luckily the doctor’s prediction didn’t come true. Sharon steadily improved but still lives with the disease.

“He felt so helpless at times, because you can’t stop the disease and so he said I know! I can ride for you.” Sharon Pierroz.

So John joined Team Scleroderma for this weekend’s Paris to Ancaster bicycle race and he began collecting donations.

“We originally set a goal of $2 500. In the first weekend we exceeded that. We are now up over $8 400.”

John and Sharon say they’d like all of the money they’ve raised to go to scleroderma research at St. Joseph’s hospital in hopes that in the future no one will have to go through the long and painful journey.