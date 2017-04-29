2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Paris to Ancaster Race

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton, Ontario
Tags: bicycle race, John Pierroz, Paris to Ancaster, race, scleroderma

A Binbrook man is getting ready to cycle the tough terrain of the Paris to Ancaster race happening this weekend. John Pierroz has raised nearly $10 000 in support of his wife, Sharon who has a rare autoimmune disease.

John and Sharon have been married for 42 years now but shortly into their marriage Sharon was diagnosed with scleroderma, a potentially terminal disease.

Those diagnosed with scleroderma often experience painful thickening of their skin and in the most severe cases, the same “thickening” will happen to their internal organs.

“Her initial start of her journey was completely devastating and she was told she was going to die. She had two young children and it was an incredible awful journey at the beginning of the disease.” Dr. Margaret Larche.

But luckily the doctor’s prediction didn’t come true. Sharon steadily improved but still lives with the disease.

“He felt so helpless at times, because you can’t stop the disease and so he said I know! I can ride for you.” Sharon Pierroz.

So John joined Team Scleroderma for this weekend’s Paris to Ancaster bicycle race and he began collecting donations.

“We originally set a goal of $2 500. In the first weekend we exceeded that. We are now up over $8 400.”

John and Sharon say they’d like all of the money they’ve raised to go to scleroderma research at St. Joseph’s hospital in hopes that in the future no one will have to go through the long and painful journey.


LATEST STORIES

Waterloo police look for a Hamilton man wanted in connection to a suspicious death in Kitchener

Four Hamilton police officers found not guilty

Remembering Peter George

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php