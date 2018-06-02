;
We’re familiar with the flashing lights and sirens, but what’s it like to be inside an ambulance, responding to emergencies. This is paramedic services week and our Britt Dixon got a first hand look on a ride along with Hamilton paramedics.

On a normal day there are 29 ambulances on Hamilton roads, and they’re busier than ever.

Paramedics responded to more than 40 opioid overdose calls in May, a number that keeps climbing.

For Hamilton paramedics, the job is challenging.



