Paletta International fire update

The cause of the massive fire in Burlington is still unclear but what is certain is that half of the Paletta International complex has been destroyed. The fire started just after 4pm Wednesday inside the Tender Choice meat-packing plant. At its peak more than 40 firefighters were on scene battling this blaze

Today fire crews were still pouring water on hot spots. The east side of building has collapsed and it is still not safe enough to enter, but firefighters were on the roof on the opposite side and using a drone to help their investigation.

About 200 employees work there, everyone got out ok and no one was hurt.

Burlington’s mayor called it a devastating loss. “The dollars of damage but also the devastation of peoples lives, there’s 200 employees and the plant has been there for so long and the Paletta’s established it back in 1964 this is a significant impact on our community.”

It’s too early to estimate the cost of damages but it is likely into the millions. The Ontario Fire Marshal has taken over the investigation.