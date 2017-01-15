2016 Business Excellence Awards
Pain relief pills found in ice cream

Posted:
Category: Niagara
Tags: Advil gel capsules, ice cream, Iceberg French Vanilla, niagara regional police

niagara_police-2-1024x576

Niagara Regional Police are investigating after a St. Catharines family reported discovering Advil pain relief pills in a new container of ice cream.

The family contacted police Saturday and when they arrived to the home, officers were told the container had been “previously un-opened” and sealed. A member of the family discovered eight pills mixed within the ice cream, according to a news release.

Police have determined the pills to be 400 mg Advil gel capsules.

No family members consumed the pills.

In a statement, police said the ice cream was Iceberg brand french vanilla in a 1.65 litre container.

The numbers on the front of the container were 16279 08:55.

The UPC Colde on the side of the container contained the numbers 7 7427611724 2.

The citizen told police the ice cream was purchased from either the Food Basics store at 275 Geneva Street or the Freshco store at 286 Bunting Road, in St. Catharines.

Police have contacted the manufacturer and continue to investigate.


