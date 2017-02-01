Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Pacifiers recalled over possible choking hazard

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Canada & The World
Tags: Avent, choking, Crystal Dream, health canada, pacifier, recall

pacifiers

Health Canada has issued a recall for “bling pacifiers” that were sold between January 2007 to January 2017.

The recall includes several Avent and Nip-brand pacifiers modified with costume jewellery embellishments like rhinestones, crystals, faux pearls and mustaches by New York-based company Crystal Dream.

Health Canada’s website says that their “sampling and evaluation program has determined that some of the costume jewellery embellishments (faux pearls, for example) on the modified pacifiers may separate and produce a small part, posing a choking hazard to young children.”

There have been no reports by the company of any injuries in Canada. It’s not known how many pacifiers were sold because the items were often shipped to Canada through direct-to-consumer sales on www.crystaldream.com, Etsy, Amazon.ca and possibly other websites.

Consumers are advised to immediately take the recalled pacifier away from children and contact Crystal Dream for more information.


