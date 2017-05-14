Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Oxford County man dies after single plane crash

A man from Oxford County man is dead after the plane he was flying crashed. It was found early Sunday morning west of Cambridge.

The man was reported missing to Oxford County OPP last night which led them to look for the aircraft.

Police say the man was last seen in Blandford Blenheim Township which is northeast of Woodstock.

They say he was leaving a private airstrip at about 11am piloting his small, fixed wing, single engine plane.

OPP started their search early this morning and found the plane just after 6am.

The name of the man is not being released until next of kin has been notified.


