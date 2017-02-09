Owner of dog dragged by a car speaks out

A follow-up to a story about a small dog that was dragged behind a car for almost a kilometre. The owner, who’s facing animal cruelty charges and threats on social media is speaking publicly and calling it an accident.

Allie, the 11 month dachshund-beagle mix has bandaged front paws and suffered scrapes and cuts to its body after being dragged by a car. Allie’s owner, Cassandra Mckay who has been charged with neglect and causing unnecessary suffering, has been taking Allie for regular checkups.

Mckay says the dog was attached to a leash inside the car. She says the dog ran out the driver side door when she left to run errands. Neither Mckay nor her friend Gary Dewilde, who she says was sitting in the passenger seat saw the dog run out. Mckay says when she returned she jumped into her car and drove off, not noticing that Allie was still outside.

“I would never intentionally, maliciously ever hurt an animal, but doesn’t mean I’m not guilty of allowing one to get hurt.”

Onlookers saw the dog being dragged and called police. Mckay says she noticed people trying to get her attention but by the time she could stop she slammed into another car. Allie was taken to a nearby vet and later released back to her owner.

Mckay says she’s been harassed and received death threats. Niagara police say they take all threats very seriously.

Both Mckay and Dewilde are expected in court on March 29th.