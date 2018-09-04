;
Owner charged after dog found in distress in Hamilton parking lot

A pet owner is facing charges after a Hamilton Police officer rescued a dog from a hot car this weekend.

Police were called to a parking lot at a plaza on Barton St. near Gage Ave. Saturday afternoon.

They say a concerned citizen called police, after noticing the dog inside the vehicle for some time.

A K9 officer noticed a large dog inside a car, panting heavily and showing signs of distress.

Police say the temperature at the time was over 30 degrees Celsius.

The officer started to give the dog water through a window crack.

hot car dog

The owner returned at this time and was charged with permitting an animal to be in distress under the OSPCA Act.

Police are reminding residents that even a car parked in the shade with the windows open can reach deadly temperatures.



Your email will not be published.

 

