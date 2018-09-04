Owner charged after dog found in distress in Hamilton parking lot

A pet owner is facing charges after a Hamilton Police officer rescued a dog from a hot car this weekend.

Police were called to a parking lot at a plaza on Barton St. near Gage Ave. Saturday afternoon.

They say a concerned citizen called police, after noticing the dog inside the vehicle for some time.

A K9 officer noticed a large dog inside a car, panting heavily and showing signs of distress.

Police say the temperature at the time was over 30 degrees Celsius.

The officer started to give the dog water through a window crack.

The owner returned at this time and was charged with permitting an animal to be in distress under the OSPCA Act.

Police are reminding residents that even a car parked in the shade with the windows open can reach deadly temperatures.