Overnight shooting in Hamilton’s East End

The teen who was attacked by a mob at Gage Park on Saturday has had shots fired at the townhouse complex, in Hamilton’s East End, where he lives. CHCH received a call from the teen’s mom, Stacy Lindell Worth before 1am Thursday morning.

She told CHCH that she believes the shots were targeted at her and her family in retaliation for making the incident public. No one has been injured in the shooting but we have been told that some shots did enter a home narrowly missing a young boy who was asleep at the time.

The area is closed off as police conduct an investigation. No suspects have been arrested so far.

More details to come.