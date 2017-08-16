Overnight fire at Burlington Church

A church has suffered extensive damages after an early morning fire in Burlington.

Police and fire crews were called to 4372 Appleby Line at 1:18 a.m. after receiving a report that Trinity Baptist Church had caught fire.

When they arrived on scene, flames were visible but crews managed to extinguish the fire quickly.

No one was injured in the blaze.

Burlington Fire Department will be working with the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office to determine the cause of the fire and the estimated damages.

Appleby Line in Burlington remains closed as officials investigate.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Burlington Fire Department or police.