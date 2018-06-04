;
Watch CHCH Live 2017 BEA Winners
Outdoor loving dad

Posted:
Category: Autos & Outdoors
Tags: bob cowan, dad, Garant Tools, hose reel, jonathan cole, outdoor, shovels, tools


Jonathan Cole from Garant Tools was here with some top pick gift ideas for the outdoor loving dads.

