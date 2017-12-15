Outbreak of E. coli infections linked to romaine lettuce

One person has died and twelve others have been hospitalized following an outbreak of E. coli infections in Canada.

The Public Health Agency of Canada is investigating 30 cases of E. coli illness in five provinces including six cases in Ontario, five in

Quebec and New Brunswick, one in Nova Scotia and 13 in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Many people who became sick reported eating romaine lettuce before their illnesses occurred. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is working with public health officials to determine the source of the romaine lettuce that ill individuals were exposed to.

Those who became ill are between the ages of four and 80 years and 70 per cent were female.

Although anyone can get an E. coli infection, pregnant women, those with weakened immune systems, young children and older adults are most at risk for developing serious complications.

Some people infected with E. coli may not get sick at all but others may experience symptoms within one to ten days after contact with the bacteria. Those symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, headache, mild fever, severe stomach cramps and watery or bloody diarrhea.

For more information about the investigation and for food safety tips for lettuce that will help you reduce your risk of getting an E. coli infection, click here.