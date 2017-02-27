Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Academy Awards 2017 // And the Oscar Goes To…

Posted:       Last updated:
Oscars

The 89th Academy Awards got started with a bang as Justin Timberlake opened the show with a performance of Oscar nominated song, “Can’t Stop the Feeling” from the movie Trolls.

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel the comedian brought his signature bits to the big show. Family members made appearances and celebrities read mean tweets.

Other highlights include the best introduction to the Film Science Awards Recap by John Cho and Leslie Mann, candy falling from the ceiling, and a theatre filled with blue American Civil Liberties Union ribbons.

The most memorable win of the night has to be Moonlight‘s surprise win for Best Picture. After an envelope mix up, presenter (and actress) Faye Dunaway announced the wrong winner, La La Land. But La La Land producer noticed the error and quickly invited Moonlight on stage to accept the award for Best Picture. A surreal moment for sure.

Here is the complete list of winners from the award ceremony on February 26th:

Actor in a Leading Role

Winner : Casey Affleck Manchester by the Sea

Hacksaw Ridge Andrew Garfield

La La Land Ryan Gosling

Captain Fantastic Viggo Mortensen

Fences Denzel Washington

Actor in a Supporting Role

Winner: Mahershala Ali Moonlight

Hell or High Water Jeff Bridges

Manchester by the Sea Lucas Hedges

Lion Dev Patel

Nocturnal Animals Michael Shannon

Actress in a Leading Role

Winner: Emma Stone La La Land

Elle Isabelle Huppert

Loving  Ruth Negga

Jackie Natalie Portman

Florence Foster Jenkins Meryl Streep

Actress in a Supporting Role

Winner: Viola Davis Fences

Moonlight Naomie Harris

Lion Nicole Kidman

Hidden Figures Octavia Spencer

Manchester by the Sea Michelle Williams

Animated Feature Film

Winner: Zootopia Byron Howard, Rich Moore and Clark Spencer

Kubo and the Two Strings Travis Knight and Arianne Sutner

Moana John Musker, Ron Clements and Osnat Shurer

My Life as a Zucchini Claude Barras and Max Karli

The Red Turtle Michael Dudok de Wit and Toshio Suzuki

Cinematography

Winner: La La Land Linus Sandgren

Arrival Bradford Young

Lion Greig Fraser

Moonlight James Laxton

Silence Rodrigo Prieto

Costume Design

Winner: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them Colleen Atwood

Allied Joanna Johnston

Florence Foster Jenkins Consolata Boyle

Jackie Madeline Fontaine

La La Land Mary Zophres

Directing

Winner: La La Land Damien Chazelle

Arrival Denis Villeneuve

Hacksaw Ridge Mel Gibson

Manchester by the Sea Kenneth Lonergan

Moonlight Barry Jenkins

Documentary (Feature)

Winner: O.J.: Made in America Ezra Edelman and Caroline Waterlow

Fire at Sea Gianfranco Rosi and Donatella Palermo

I Am Not Your Negro Raoul Peck, Rémi Grellety and Hébert Peck

Life, Animated Roger Ross Williams and Julie Goldman

13th Ava DuVernay, Spencer Averick and Howard Barish

Documentary (Short Subject)

Winner: The White Helmets Orlando von Einsiedel and Joanna Natasegara

Extremis Dan Krauss

4.1 Miles Daphne Matziaraki

Joe’s Violin Kahane Cooperman and Raphaela Neihausen

Watani: My Homeland Marcel Mettelsiefen and Stephen Ellis

Film Editing

Winner: Hacksaw Ridge John Gilbert

Arrival Joe Walker

Hell or High Water Jake Roberts

La La Land Tom Cross

Moonlight Nat Sanders and Joi McMillon

Foreign Language Film

Winner: The Salesman Iran

Land of Mine Denmark

A Man Called Ove Sweden

Tanna Australia

Toni Erdmann Germany

Makeup and Hairstyling

Winner: Suicide Squad Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini and Christopher Nelson

A Man Called Ove Eva von Bahr and Love Larson

Star Trek Beyond Joel Harlow and Richard Alonzo

Music (Original Score)

Winner: La La LandJustin Hurwitz

Jackie Mica Levi

Lion Dustin O’Halloran and Hauschka

Moonlight Nicholas Britell

Passengers Thomas Newman

Music (Original Song)

Winner: City of Stars from La La Land; Music by Justin Hurwitz; Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

Audition (The Fools Who Dream) from La La Land; Music by Justin Hurwitz; Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

Can’t Stop The Feeling from Trolls; Music and Lyric by Justin Timberlake, Max Martin and Karl Johan Schuster

The Empty Chair from Jim: The James Foley Story; Music and Lyric by J. Ralph and Sting

How Far I’ll Go from Moana; Music and Lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda

Best Picture

Winner: Moonlight Adele Romanski, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner, Producers

Arrival

Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, Aaron Ryder and David Linde, Producers

Fences Scott Rudin, Denzel Washington and Todd Black, Producers

Hacksaw Ridge Bill Mechanic and David Permut, Producers

Hell or High Water Carla Hacken and Julie Yorn, Producers

Hidden Figures Donna Gigliotti, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Pharrell Williams and Theodore Melfi, Producers

La La Land Fred Berger, Jordan Horowitz and Marc Platt, Producers

Lion Emile Sherman, Iain Canning and Angie Fielder, Producers

Manchester by the Sea Matt Damon, Kimberly Steward, Chris Moore, Lauren Beck and Kevin J. Walsh, Producers

Production Design

Winner: La La Land Production Design: David Wasco; Set Decoration: Sandy Reynolds-Wasco

Arrival Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Paul Hotte

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them Production Design: Stuart Craig; Set Decoration: Anna Pinnock

Hail, Caesar! Production Design: Jess Gonchor; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh

Passengers Production Design: Guy Hendrix Dyas; Set Decoration: Gene Serdena

Short Film (Animated)

Winner: Piper Alan Barillaro and Marc Sondheimer

Blind Vaysha Theodore Ushev

Borrowed Time Andrew Coats and Lou Hamou-Lhadj

Pear Cider and Cigarettes Robert Valley and Cara Speller

Pearl Patrick Osborne

Short Film (Live Action)

Winner: Sing Kristof Deák and Anna Udvardy

Ennemis Intérieurs Sélim Azzazi

La Femme et le TGV Timo von Gunten and Giacun Caduff

Silent Nights Aske Bang and Kim Magnusson

Timecode Juanjo Giménez

Sound Editing

Winner: Arrival Sylvain Bellemare

Deepwater Horizon Wylie Stateman and Renée Tondelli

Hacksaw Ridge Robert Mackenzie and Andy Wright

La La Land Ai-Ling Lee and Mildred Iatrou Morgan

Sully Alan Robert Murray and Bub Asman

Sound Mixing

Winner: Hacksaw Ridge Kevin O’Connell, Andy Wright, Robert Mackenzie and Peter Grace

Arrival Bernard Gariépy Strobl and Claude La Haye

La La Land Andy Nelson, Ai-Ling Lee and Steve A. Morrow

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story David Parker, Christopher Scarabosio and Stuart Wilson

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi Gary Summers, Jeffrey J. Haboush and Mac Ruth

Visual Effects

Winner: The Jungle Book Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Dan Lemmon

Deepwater Horizon Craig Hammack, Jason Snell, Jason Billington and Burt Dalton

Doctor Strange Stephane Ceretti, Richard Bluff, Vincent Cirelli and Paul Corbould

Kubo and the Two Strings Steve Emerson, Oliver Jones, Brian McLean and Brad Schiff

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story John Knoll, Mohen Leo, Hal Hickel and Neil Corbould

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Winner: Moonlight Screenplay by Barry Jenkins; Story by Tarell Alvin McCraney

Arrival Screenplay by Eric Heisserer

Fences Screenplay by August Wilson

Hidden Figures Screenplay by Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi

Lion Screenplay by Luke Davies

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Winner: Manchester by the Sea Written by Kenneth Lonergan

Hell or High Water Written by Taylor Sheridan

La La Land Written by Damien Chazelle

The Lobster Written by Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthimis Filippou

20th Century Women Written by Mike Mills

 


