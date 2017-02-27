Academy Awards 2017 // And the Oscar Goes To…
The 89th Academy Awards got started with a bang as Justin Timberlake opened the show with a performance of Oscar nominated song, “Can’t Stop the Feeling” from the movie Trolls.
Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel the comedian brought his signature bits to the big show. Family members made appearances and celebrities read mean tweets.
Other highlights include the best introduction to the Film Science Awards Recap by John Cho and Leslie Mann, candy falling from the ceiling, and a theatre filled with blue American Civil Liberties Union ribbons.
The most memorable win of the night has to be Moonlight‘s surprise win for Best Picture. After an envelope mix up, presenter (and actress) Faye Dunaway announced the wrong winner, La La Land. But La La Land producer noticed the error and quickly invited Moonlight on stage to accept the award for Best Picture. A surreal moment for sure.
Here is the complete list of winners from the award ceremony on February 26th:
Actor in a Leading Role
Winner : Casey Affleck Manchester by the Sea
Hacksaw Ridge Andrew Garfield
La La Land Ryan Gosling
Captain Fantastic Viggo Mortensen
Fences Denzel Washington
Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner: Mahershala Ali Moonlight
Hell or High Water Jeff Bridges
Manchester by the Sea Lucas Hedges
Lion Dev Patel
Nocturnal Animals Michael Shannon
Actress in a Leading Role
Winner: Emma Stone La La Land
Elle Isabelle Huppert
Loving Ruth Negga
Jackie Natalie Portman
Florence Foster Jenkins Meryl Streep
Actress in a Supporting Role
Winner: Viola Davis Fences
Moonlight Naomie Harris
Lion Nicole Kidman
Hidden Figures Octavia Spencer
Manchester by the Sea Michelle Williams
Animated Feature Film
Winner: Zootopia Byron Howard, Rich Moore and Clark Spencer
Kubo and the Two Strings Travis Knight and Arianne Sutner
Moana John Musker, Ron Clements and Osnat Shurer
My Life as a Zucchini Claude Barras and Max Karli
The Red Turtle Michael Dudok de Wit and Toshio Suzuki
Cinematography
Winner: La La Land Linus Sandgren
Arrival Bradford Young
Lion Greig Fraser
Moonlight James Laxton
Silence Rodrigo Prieto
Costume Design
Winner: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them Colleen Atwood
Allied Joanna Johnston
Florence Foster Jenkins Consolata Boyle
Jackie Madeline Fontaine
La La Land Mary Zophres
Directing
Winner: La La Land Damien Chazelle
Arrival Denis Villeneuve
Hacksaw Ridge Mel Gibson
Manchester by the Sea Kenneth Lonergan
Moonlight Barry Jenkins
Documentary (Feature)
Winner: O.J.: Made in America Ezra Edelman and Caroline Waterlow
Fire at Sea Gianfranco Rosi and Donatella Palermo
I Am Not Your Negro Raoul Peck, Rémi Grellety and Hébert Peck
Life, Animated Roger Ross Williams and Julie Goldman
13th Ava DuVernay, Spencer Averick and Howard Barish
Documentary (Short Subject)
Winner: The White Helmets Orlando von Einsiedel and Joanna Natasegara
Extremis Dan Krauss
4.1 Miles Daphne Matziaraki
Joe’s Violin Kahane Cooperman and Raphaela Neihausen
Watani: My Homeland Marcel Mettelsiefen and Stephen Ellis
Film Editing
Winner: Hacksaw Ridge John Gilbert
Arrival Joe Walker
Hell or High Water Jake Roberts
La La Land Tom Cross
Moonlight Nat Sanders and Joi McMillon
Foreign Language Film
Winner: The Salesman Iran
Land of Mine Denmark
A Man Called Ove Sweden
Tanna Australia
Toni Erdmann Germany
Makeup and Hairstyling
Winner: Suicide Squad Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini and Christopher Nelson
A Man Called Ove Eva von Bahr and Love Larson
Star Trek Beyond Joel Harlow and Richard Alonzo
Music (Original Score)
Winner: La La LandJustin Hurwitz
Jackie Mica Levi
Lion Dustin O’Halloran and Hauschka
Moonlight Nicholas Britell
Passengers Thomas Newman
Music (Original Song)
Winner: City of Stars from La La Land; Music by Justin Hurwitz; Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul
Audition (The Fools Who Dream) from La La Land; Music by Justin Hurwitz; Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul
Can’t Stop The Feeling from Trolls; Music and Lyric by Justin Timberlake, Max Martin and Karl Johan Schuster
The Empty Chair from Jim: The James Foley Story; Music and Lyric by J. Ralph and Sting
How Far I’ll Go from Moana; Music and Lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda
Best Picture
Winner: Moonlight Adele Romanski, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner, Producers
Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, Aaron Ryder and David Linde, Producers
Fences Scott Rudin, Denzel Washington and Todd Black, Producers
Hacksaw Ridge Bill Mechanic and David Permut, Producers
Hell or High Water Carla Hacken and Julie Yorn, Producers
Hidden Figures Donna Gigliotti, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Pharrell Williams and Theodore Melfi, Producers
La La Land Fred Berger, Jordan Horowitz and Marc Platt, Producers
Lion Emile Sherman, Iain Canning and Angie Fielder, Producers
Manchester by the Sea Matt Damon, Kimberly Steward, Chris Moore, Lauren Beck and Kevin J. Walsh, Producers
Production Design
Winner: La La Land Production Design: David Wasco; Set Decoration: Sandy Reynolds-Wasco
Arrival Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Paul Hotte
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them Production Design: Stuart Craig; Set Decoration: Anna Pinnock
Hail, Caesar! Production Design: Jess Gonchor; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh
Passengers Production Design: Guy Hendrix Dyas; Set Decoration: Gene Serdena
Short Film (Animated)
Winner: Piper Alan Barillaro and Marc Sondheimer
Blind Vaysha Theodore Ushev
Borrowed Time Andrew Coats and Lou Hamou-Lhadj
Pear Cider and Cigarettes Robert Valley and Cara Speller
Pearl Patrick Osborne
Short Film (Live Action)
Winner: Sing Kristof Deák and Anna Udvardy
Ennemis Intérieurs Sélim Azzazi
La Femme et le TGV Timo von Gunten and Giacun Caduff
Silent Nights Aske Bang and Kim Magnusson
Timecode Juanjo Giménez
Sound Editing
Winner: Arrival Sylvain Bellemare
Deepwater Horizon Wylie Stateman and Renée Tondelli
Hacksaw Ridge Robert Mackenzie and Andy Wright
La La Land Ai-Ling Lee and Mildred Iatrou Morgan
Sully Alan Robert Murray and Bub Asman
Sound Mixing
Winner: Hacksaw Ridge Kevin O’Connell, Andy Wright, Robert Mackenzie and Peter Grace
Arrival Bernard Gariépy Strobl and Claude La Haye
La La Land Andy Nelson, Ai-Ling Lee and Steve A. Morrow
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story David Parker, Christopher Scarabosio and Stuart Wilson
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi Gary Summers, Jeffrey J. Haboush and Mac Ruth
Visual Effects
Winner: The Jungle Book Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Dan Lemmon
Deepwater Horizon Craig Hammack, Jason Snell, Jason Billington and Burt Dalton
Doctor Strange Stephane Ceretti, Richard Bluff, Vincent Cirelli and Paul Corbould
Kubo and the Two Strings Steve Emerson, Oliver Jones, Brian McLean and Brad Schiff
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story John Knoll, Mohen Leo, Hal Hickel and Neil Corbould
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
Winner: Moonlight Screenplay by Barry Jenkins; Story by Tarell Alvin McCraney
Arrival Screenplay by Eric Heisserer
Fences Screenplay by August Wilson
Hidden Figures Screenplay by Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi
Lion Screenplay by Luke Davies
Writing (Original Screenplay)
Winner: Manchester by the Sea Written by Kenneth Lonergan
Hell or High Water Written by Taylor Sheridan
La La Land Written by Damien Chazelle
The Lobster Written by Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthimis Filippou
20th Century Women Written by Mike Mills
