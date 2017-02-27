Academy Awards 2017 // And the Oscar Goes To…

The 89th Academy Awards got started with a bang as Justin Timberlake opened the show with a performance of Oscar nominated song, “Can’t Stop the Feeling” from the movie Trolls.

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel the comedian brought his signature bits to the big show. Family members made appearances and celebrities read mean tweets.

Other highlights include the best introduction to the Film Science Awards Recap by John Cho and Leslie Mann, candy falling from the ceiling, and a theatre filled with blue American Civil Liberties Union ribbons.

The most memorable win of the night has to be Moonlight‘s surprise win for Best Picture. After an envelope mix up, presenter (and actress) Faye Dunaway announced the wrong winner, La La Land. But La La Land producer noticed the error and quickly invited Moonlight on stage to accept the award for Best Picture. A surreal moment for sure.

Here is the complete list of winners from the award ceremony on February 26th: