Organizers reveal musical lineup for Supercrawl 2018

Supercrawl organizers have unveiled the musical lineup for the festival’s tenth anniversary.

This year’s headliners include Lights, Wintersleep, Owen Pallett, Cadence Weapon, The Dirty Nil and Elliott Brood.

Very stoked to be doing @supercrawl this year! We are cooking up something very special for that show. Can’t wait — The Dirty Nil (@thedirtynil) May 30, 2018

“Our 10-year anniversary is a milestone we are very proud to achieve, and we’re prouder still that local artists and musicians have been such a key part of that since the outset,” said festival director Tim Potocic.

“It was a pleasure to plan this year’s anniversary event and we hope that the community and audiences from across Canada come out to be a part of the celebrations.”

Other performers include Ben Caplan, Hamilton Philharmonic Orchestra with The Altobeelays, Hollerado and Fred Penner & The Cat’s Meow.

Organizers say the festival will also kick off a day early this year, running from Thursday Sept. 13 to Sunday Sept. 16.

Special performers will take the south stage Thursday night. Those names will be unveiled in July.

More details on other lineups including art, food, fashion and after=parties will be released in the weeks leading up to the festival.